A Cardiff doctor who worked as a GP for nearly 30 years has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he was found in possession of over 16,000 indecent images of children.

Police found more than 16,000 photos and 850 video files "of a sexual nature" on the personal computer of Dr Armon Daniels when they searched his home in January.

Daniels worked at one of Cardiff's largest GP surgeries, the Rumney Primary Care Centre.

The doctor, 55, was spared jail time after he pleaded guilty to four offences of possessing indecent images.

He was sentenced at the Newport Crown Court to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.

Sentencing Judge Thomas Crowther QC described the "sheer number" of images on Daniels' computer as "astonishing".

He told Daniels that he would never work as a doctor again. "That occupation will be lost to you. It is difficult to see how you could have the confidence of any parent to treat their child. It should not be a surprise to you to realise that each of those children is a real child," the judge said.

Besides handing him a suspended prison sentence, Crowther also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and ordered Daniels to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Daniels' barrister, Ali Bajwa QC, told the court that his client had shown "exemplary character" for the past 54 years and had no previous convictions.

"He helped countless people to health," Bajwa said, adding that Daniels was considered a "wonderful husband" and "exemplary father".

Daniels was having therapy and "absolutely taking responsibility for what he has done," the barrister said.

Rumney Primary Care Centre said Daniels was formally suspended in February and that he left his position at the surgery in June after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

"We would like to reassure all patients that Dr Daniels' offences did not relate in any way to the Practice. We can confirm that all actions that Dr Daniels has pleaded guilty to took place outside of the Practice," a statement read on the surgery's website.