A mosque in Cardiff has invited non-Muslims for a free meal during the holy month of Ramadan, which began on Saturday (27 May).

The initiative is part of a project with Bridges for Communities, a charity that works to promote understanding among different faiths.

Sarah Evans, a nurse at the University Hospital of Wales who is helping organise the programme, told Wales Online that there are around 150 spaces for people to consume meals at the Dar Ul-Isra Mosque in the next three weeks.

The mosque estimates it will serve thousands of free meals during Ramadan, when Muslims do not eat or drinks during the day and break their fast (a practice know as Iftar) when the sun sets.

Mohammed Alamgir, a member of the mosque, said: "The Sharing Ramadan meals are now in their sixth year here but horrific events that took place just four hours away show the importance of having such opportunities to bring communities together.

"It reminds us that those who commit acts of violence and indiscriminate murder belong to no faith," he continued.

Muslim communities across the UK are fearing reprisal attacks following the suicide bombing that killed at least 22 people – including children – at the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May.

Police identified Salman Abedi, a 22-year-old Muslim born in Manchester, as the lone attacker. Isis has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.

In the wake of the attack, several representatives of the Muslim communities in the UK condemned the bombing, offering support and participating in crowdfunding campaigns to raise money for the victims.

However, in spite of public condemnations, reprisals against Muslims have begun, amid fears Islamophobia is on the rise in the UK.