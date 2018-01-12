Arsenal fans who regularly attend games at Emirates Stadium have been warned to watch out for a knife-wielding moped gang.

Supporters have been contacted by the club and told to remain vigilant in the area. According to the Evening Standard, the national supporters' group was told in an email: "One supporters' club member was robbed at knifepoint yesterday before the game by two people on a moped."

"Unfortunately this crime is a fairly common event in the Islington area these days, so keep your phone in your pocket if at all possible, or at least be aware of your surroundings when making that call."

In 2017, Islington was named the second most dangerous borough in London for moped-related crimes. The first was Camden.

A spokesperson for Arsenal FC told the Evening Standard that people should speak out if they see anything of note. "We would always encourage people to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious."

Twitter user and freelance sports informative Chris Davison broke the news on 10 January.

Businesses near the Emirates are also suffering. One shop owner told the Evening Standard that her customers had been robbed. "A woman came in crying last week, very upset after a gang on bikes came and threatened her and took her phone."

In August, a group of moped thieves managed to break into one of Arsenal's club shops near Emirates Stadium to steal a "large quantity" of merchandise. According to police, the suspects escaped on two mopeds. No one was hurt during the incident.