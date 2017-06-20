Adele continued her acts of generosity this week by visiting firefighters who helped with the Grenfell Tower blaze.

The Hello singer headed to Chelsea Fire Station on 19 June to chat with some of the firemen and women who responded to the catastrophic fire, which engulfed the north Kensington tower block on 13 June and killed more than 80 people.

In Facebook photos posted by firefighter Rob Petty, Adele, 29, is seen in fits of laughter with the crew and posing in front of a fire engine. Another shows the musician flanked by a group of firefighters at a table.

Petty captioned the images: "Not everyday the wonderfully grounded and caring Adele pops into Chelsea Firestation for a cup of tea and a cuddle."

Other firefighters tagged in the photo, include Tom Tim Reddington, Nathan Ashe, Alan Sime and Nikki Upton.

Just hours after the fire erupted, Adele was seen outside the block of flats where she offered help to those affected by the tragedy and comforted locals with hugs. The singer was accompanied by her husband Simon Konecki and was praised by fans for attempting to go incognito without make-up and wearing casual clothes.

Many other celebrities have been vocal about the Grenfell Tower fire, including Rita Ora, who grew up in the west London area and was spotted helping with relief efforts. Singer Lily Allen has also been vocal in the aftermath, giving an impassioned interview to Channel 4 in which she claimed the death toll was closer to 150 people while criticising the local authorities for allegedly failing with safety measures.

X Factor boss Simon Cowell is working around the clock to curate a charity single for Grenfell, with the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Emeli Sande, Rita Ora, Roger Daltrey and Stormzy confirmed to be taking part. The musicians are said to be recording a cover of Simon And Garfunkel's Bridge Over Troubled Water, which will debut on 21 June at 8am. All proceeds will go towards victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.