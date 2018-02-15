Chris Eubank Jr has the fitness and durability to withstand George Groves' superior power in their IBO and WBA super-middleweight title fight in the World Boxing Super Series semi-finals, according to Carl Froch.

The pair clash in a much-anticipated bout in Manchester on Saturday [17 February] when two world titles will be on the line in the inaugural tournament to decide the winner of the Muhammad Ali Trophy – a subtext which has been largely overlooked ahead of the all-British contest.

Groves is the more experienced man at 29, having won 27 of his 30 professional fights and challenged for a world title on four separate occasions. Eubank is however the favourite in many people's eyes having enjoyed a near-perfect career, bar defeat to Billy Joe Saunders in 2014.

Froch, now retired, is well aware of both fighters' strengths and weaknesses having twice beaten Groves during his professional career, while he sparred with Eubank three years ago ahead of his Wembley Stadium rematch against the aforementioned Londoner.

And the ex-world super-middleweight champion believes that though Groves has the explosive power in his artillery, Eubank can outlast him over 12 rounds.

He told Sky Sports: "Chris Eubank Jr is the favourite and I have already said I think he will win, but have I overlooked the fact that George Groves is actually a bit of a banger?

"Trust me, he can punch and even against a proper super-middleweight, he is big. He will also bring a lot of experience and confidence now he is a world champion, but I think we are all aware of that.

"But what happens when - and if - Groves gets that right going? Eubank Jr has never taken anything like that before. He might suddenly think 'jeez, I am not going to be able to swarm him', because Groves is actually not just a decent boxer but one who can punch. Hard.

"So we will have to wait and see if Eubank Jr can take that right hand. I am sure none of you have forgotten Groves putting me down in the first round in Manchester, but remember round six? Will Eubank Jr be able to cope?

"I know Eubank Jr is fitter but he's not that fit. He doesn't work for every second of every round, he only works in bursts and then needs a breather. Groves could keep him on the end of his jab, then tag him with a couple of those big rights - with little gloves - that Eubank Jr has never felt before.

"No, I am not changing my mind and I am still sticking with Eubank Jr winning, but the more I look at this, the more I hear Eubank Jr talk, the more I see him on the pads, in those sharp but short spurts, there is a very real chance Groves could prove me wrong."