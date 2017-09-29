Carlo Ancelotti is targeting a return to the Premier League after being sacked by Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Ancelotti, 58, was dismissed by the Bavarian giants following their 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on 27 September, with chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge saying the team's performances did not meet expectations.

The Daily Telegraph says Ancelotti would prefer to return to English football after spending two years as Chelsea manager between 2009 and 2011.

West Ham are reported to have made contact with Ancelotti before they made Slaven Bilic as manager and, with Bilic in the final year of his contract, the Hammers could attempt to recruit the Italian again.

However, whether Ancelotti, who has also managed AC Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, considers West Ham a big enough club for his ambitions remains to be seen.

Manchester United were interested in hiring Ancelotti after Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, but current manager Jose Mourinho's position is strong at the club and there is little chance of the Italian moving to Old Trafford in the near future.

Liverpool are also understood to have spoken to the 58-year-old before they hired Jurgen Klopp, while Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year contract at Arsenal in the summer.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness blamed Ancelotti's sacking on his poor relationship with some players in the squad.

"As a coach you can't have the most prominent players as your opponents," he was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I've learned one saying in my life: There's nothing more dangerous than sleeping with the enemy. That's why we had to act.

"The fact that the coach in one whack antagonized five players, [Kingsley] Coman didn't play as well, he'd never have survived it."

Assistant coach Willy Sagnol has been appointed as Bayern head coach on a temporary basis while the club's board searches for a permanent replacement.