Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has said that Adele deserved her win at the 59th annual Grammy awards on Sunday night (12 February). The music icon said Adele's talent was the key factor that helped her scoop five awards, which also included Album of the Year for her record 25.

"I think that Adele won because she can sing, sing," 13-time Grammy award-winner told AAP, according to NZ Herald. "Adele can sing, sing. She doesn't bring all the dancers and props, she can just stand there and she just stood there and sang the song and that's it, and this is why she wins."

Santana also slammed Beyonce's fans who believed that the songstress' album Lemonade deserved the Album of the Year award.

"With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modelling kind of music - music to model a dress - she's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her," he said.

Carlos later took to Facebook to clarify his comments. He wrote: "My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best."

At the award show, Adele had almost apologised to Beyonce after she bagged the Album of the Year.

"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"All us artists here adore you," she said to Beyoncé, who was in the audience. "You are our light. And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. And you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have and I always will."

Adele paid tribute to George Michael with a performance of the late singer's song titled Fastlove at the awards ceremony. She stopped in the middle of her performance and apologised several times for having to restart her gig.

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him," she said.