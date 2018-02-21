Caroline Flack is secretly dating Celebrity Big Brother star Andrew Brady, according to a new report.

The 38-year-old Love Island host – who has dated One Direction's Harry Styles and Prince Harry – is romantically involved with The Apprentice contestant since he left the CBB house last month.

The Sun reports that the pair met on a night out in East London and have been inseparable ever since, with a source stating: "Caroline is enjoying her time with Andrew, he's a good laugh but she also finds him really attractive.

"Their link-up has surprised some of her pals, as he's not her usual type. But she's happy just to see where the romance goes."

Brady, 26, was a project engineer in the aerospace industry before he starred on The Apprentice last autumn, but failed to impress Lord Sugar.

He was rumoured to have had a fling with fellow contestant Anise Topan, who was ten years older than him and engaged, and was fired in week eight.

But since going on to star on CBB, Brady was making headlines for his tactile friendship with drag act Courtney Act, aka Shane Jenek. The pair flirted with each other shamelessly and despite Jenek admitting to fancying Brady, they insisted they were just good friends.

Flack, who will be heading to the Brits tonight, revealed last year that she put herself on a relationship detox following her split from Blue Logan.

She told Now: "I've actually only just started dating again, because I did a year-long relationship detox, which I started at the end of 2015.

"It wasn't like I planned it or told people, I just woke up one morning and decided to give up for a month so I could focus on other things...

"Since my twenties I had moved from one relationship to the next. Never had I given myself time to heal. Something had to change. Essentially, I put myself into relationship rehab," she added.

We're guessing Brady won't be her plus one tonight then...