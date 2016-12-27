Condolences have poured in for actress Carrie Fisher, who died on 27 December after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight earlier in the week. The actress, writer and diarist, who is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died in the early hours of the morning, her family confirmed.

Fisher's Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, who played her twin brother Luke Skywalker, simply tweeted: "No words #devastated" and shared a picture of himself and Fisher dressed in their Star Wars costumes.

He was joined in his condolences by Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the franchise, who tweeted: "I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!"

In a statement, family spokesman Simon Halls said on behalf of Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd: "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Stephen Fry tweeted on hearing the news of Fisher's death: "She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher."

Actor William Shatner said: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

After Fisher was taken ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday (23 December), her Star Wars co-stars including Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford had tweeted their wishes for speedy recovery, while fans had also tweeted their fears 2016 would claim another icon.