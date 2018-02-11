Not long back, Carrie Underwood had updated that she is "not quite looking the same" after sustaining a scary fall outside her Nashville home in November 2017. But that might be a thing of the past now as the mother-of-one was seen up and about, working up a sweat in a recently posted photo.

Since her injury and undergoing a consequent surgery, which required the country singer to get more than 40 stitches on her face, Underwood has mostly stayed away from social media. However, on Saturday (10 February), the singer made an exception and posted two adorable pics.

"My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that's ok)! #StayThePath @caliabycarrie @erinoprea," she wrote sharing pictures from the gym with her two-year-old Isaiah. While the Good Girl singer was busy practicing her squats, her "mini-me" adorably copied his mum and posed with his tiny legs in the squat position.

"You look absolutely amazing Carrie, and your little boy he sure growing up so fast. He's so adorable!" One of the singer's 6 million plus followers commented, echoing the feeling of several others.

A second Instagram user followed suit and wrote: "What a cutie, and couldn't ask for a better workout partner!!"

In a second picture shared on the site by Underwood, young Isaiah was seen mimicking his hockey star father Mike Fisher and trying his skills with push-ups. And needless to say, decked in his blue-and-red PJs, the youngest Fisher looked cute as a button.

"Love this Carrie! You are such a wonderful mom! I know you must be so happy to be back in the gym after your injury!" While the pictures managed to melt hearts on Instagram, they also sparked a flurry of comments over Fisher's recent injury with some eager fans even asking about her face.

"How's your injury?" A concerned user wrote as a second one added, "Aww! Is she ever going to come back out into public?"

"You ever intend to show your face again?" Commented another user, adding fuel to the frenzy, as someone else shared, "Hope your beautiful face is healing well! What a sweet little guy!"

"Praying for you to have a full recovery. You are radiant," read one more comment.

Following the fall, Underwood had previously informed her fan club that the injuries were much more serious than first thought.

"In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well," she had shared. "I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike [Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in. ... I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different."

And yet Underwood "looked great", Below Deck star Adrienne Gang said while posing for a photo with the singer sometime in December 2017. "I had no idea she got hurt prior to meeting her," Gang had said.