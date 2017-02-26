Country music megastar Carrie Underwood has shared an adorable video of her singing in the car with her toddler son Isaiah Fisher.

In the clip posted to Instagram, the two-year-old can be heard enthusiastically joining in with his famous mother as they sing the religious song Jesus, Loves Me.

The Smoke Break hit-maker, 33, starts off with the lad soon joining in to belt out "Jesus loves me".

Underwood's fans could not get enough and it soon went viral.

"This is so precious," declared one fan.

"The cutest thing ever," agreed a second.

As a third remarked: "Omgosh! Totally melts my heart."

Isaiah is Underwood's only child with hockey player husband Mike Fisher, 36.

This is not the first time that she has revealed the tot's musical abilities. Last September she uploaded an audio snippet of the two of them singing her Sam Hunt collaboration Heartbeat.

While some have speculated that this move on social media could indicate that Underwood is planning to release a Christian music album, fans may have a wait for new music.

The Grammy Award-winner's fifth album Storyteller was released in 2015.

Now, the former American Idol champ – who recently teamed up with Keith Urban on his song The Fighter – says that she is planning to take some time out from the recording studio.

She explained: "We just wrapped up the Storyteller Tour and I feel like my life right now, creatively, is kind of a blank space.

"I'm really excited about that, because you don't know where you're going to go. I'm nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I'm kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play."

She added to People magazine: "I'm kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: 'OK, it's time to get creative and work on new music!'"