Stana Katic who played Detective Kate Beckett in the ABC hit crime show Castle has finally opened up about the sudden cancellation, revealing that the harsh ending did "hurt".

The 39-year-old told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. It hurt and it was a harsh ending, but now, nearly two years later...I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something really unique in that it's not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network."

Katic, who is returning to TV with a new series in Amazon's psychological thriller Absentia, considers Castle a wonderful platform. She told the outlet, "It would be a disservice to those people, to the work that we did together, and to my work, which I feel contributed, in part, to the success of the show, to be anything but grateful because, at the end of the day, that was a fantastic platform."

"It was a formative experience, and we told a love story that I feel moved people, touched people, and I can't be anything but glad that I was a part of something like that. I hope it remains something special in viewers' minds forever," the former ABC actress added of Castle.

In her new series, the 39-year-old actress plays Emily Byrne, a presumed-dead FBI agent who returns six years after being kidnapped, only to be framed for murder. Though Katic is playing another cop, the star has revealed to EW that Emily is very different from Kate Beckett.

She explained, "Kate was awesome. I loved playing her, but the characters don't have a tremendous amount of parallel other than they bear a strong resemblance to one another. So, Absentia is a psychological thriller, Castle was obviously a romantic dramedy procedural."

"And although Emily was an FBI agent in the past, it's not really a character-defining element, so, it essentially plays in the background of the story's trajectory in Absentia," she added