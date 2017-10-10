Carles Puigdemont, the President of Catalonia, has not declared independence. In a pivotal speech, watched by the world, he said he would delay seceding from Spain in order to continue with a "dialogue".

Puigdemont appeared to be about to send a shockwave through Europe when he told the Catalan parliament: "The only rational way forward is that Catalonia establishes itself independently. The relationship hasn't been working for many years and is unsustainable."

But he stopped short of declaring immediate independence.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

