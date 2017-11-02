Eight sacked ministers from the former Catalan government have been jailed by a Spanish judge over their involvement in the regional parliament's unilateral declaration of independence last week.

The ministers face charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

The Spanish High Court ordered that the eight ministers be held in pre-trial detention after they were questioned over their secession bid on Thursday (2 November).

Those detained include former deputy Catalan premier Oriol Junqueras, Interior Minister Joaquim Forn, Foreign Affairs Minister Raül Romeva and Justice Minister Carles Mundó.

The entire Catalan government was ousted on 28 October after regional lawmakers voted to break away from Spain, plunging the country into a constitutional crisis.

Deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont fled to Brussels after his government was dissolved. He faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of sedition, rebellion and misspending of public funds.

Puigdemont did not appear in court on Thursday and the state prosecutor has issued a European warrant for his arrest. A warrant has also been issued for four other dismissed ministers who did not turn up to court.

Spain's state attorney José Manuel Maza announced on Monday (30 October) that he would ask for the charges to be brought against senior members of Puigdemont's former administration, including the speaker of the Catalan parliament, Teresa Forcadell.