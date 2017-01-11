She shocked Celebrity Big Brother viewers earlier this week with her tactile display of affection towards Jamie O'Hara, and now, Nicola McLean's husband Tom Williams has spoken out.

Fans were gobsmacked when the former glamour model was all over her husband's friend O'Hara in the outside seating area on Monday night's episode (9 January), with both parties declaring their love for each other and McLean admitting to have kissed her fellow housemate in the past.

She also kissed him on the cheek several times and even invited him into her bed throughout the drunken escapade. The 35-year-old star appeared regretful the next morning over her behaviour, and Angie Best pointed out that she had "some explaining to do" to her husband once she leaves the house.

She confidently replied: "I don't have to explain anything. That's the joy of when someone f**ks up so bad, you've got a free card," referring to Williams' cheating on her in Las Vegas in 2014 before they temporarily split.

Despite Williams remaining tight-lipped since his wife's alcohol-fuelled flirtation, the former footballer couldn't help but tweet about the situation on Tuesday night (10 January).

He wrote: "Interesting that @bbuk didn't show that Nicola has been with a psychiatrist all day," before tagging both CBB hosts Emma Willis and Bit on the Side presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

The tweet comes as Williams – who has sons Rocky and Striker with his wife – has reportedly asked CBB producers to let him enter the house following her dalliance with O'Hara, according to the Daily Star.

Contrary to this report, Williams made it clear on his Instagram page that he is not interested in any type of media correspondence regarding his wife's behaviour.

He posted a snapshot of an email requesting an interview from new! magazine before writing the caption: "Pretty sure I've made it clear over the years I'm not interested – I think my last response a couple of years back was " Go F**k Yourselves " which ended being quoted somewhere."

He added: "Anyone that fancies giving Sarah a call go for it maybe collect the ' fee ' and donate somewhere nice."

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.