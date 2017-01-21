Axed Celebrity Big Brother contestant Chloe Ferry has revealed that she developed feelings for one of the Jedward twins during her time in the house, but she isn't sure which one.

Speaking to Rylan Clark-Neal on spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side, the 21-year-old confessed: "I started to fancy one of them!"

When pressed by Rylan as to which one, she replied "I don't know," admitting trouble telling the near-identical lads apart.

Chloe further claimed that she thought at least one of Jedward – 25-year-old twins John and Edward Grimes – fancied her too.

The Geordie Shore regular explained: "One of them fancies us. I don't know if we'll go for a date, who knows?"

During her stint in the Borehamwood bungalow, Chloe appeared to get particularly close to John.

Thursday night's show saw the dark-haired beauty strip down to a glittery orange two-piece as she performed a special lapdance for him.

While she has since admitted that she has no recollection of the incident, Chloe says that she has "no regrets".

In another episode of the Channel 5 reality TV show, Chloe rubbed her naked backside on him shortly after stepping out of the shower.

Although John had appeared mortified, telling her, "I can't look at you right now," Chloe insisted he loved it.

She said: "I think he got a hard-on."

Despite her declaration of Jedward love outside the house, inside it had appeared that Chloe only had eyes for housemate Calum Best.

When asked by Rylan if she would like to pursue something with the 35-year-old son of late football hero George Best, she declared: "No!"

Adding: "It [flirting with Calum] was something to do in the house."

Elaborating further, she told MailOnline: "Nothing was going on with me and Calum. I didn't want a relationship with a 35-year-old."

