Police have issued a CCTV appeal after a woman was said to have been raped by at least two men during a terrifying attack in Covent Garden, London.

The 34-year-old victim had been out with friends on the evening of 19 March when she left them and began walking through Soho, officers said.

She was approached by three men in Soho's Greek Street, one of whom took her hand and began walking her down the street.

CCTV footage appears to show the woman, dressed in a striped dress and black jeans, being led by the suspect as the two other men follow a short distance behind.

Police say she was then taken to a secluded spot in nearby Slingsby Place where "at least two" of the men raped her.

The attack was said to have taken place at about 12.20am on 20 March. The suspects are all described as being of Asian appearance.

Detective Constable Ben Lucas, from the Met Police's sexual offences, exploitation and child abuse command, said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who naturally remains extremely distressed by what happened.

"We have released footage of the suspects in Greek Street in the hope someone will recognise them or saw them that night. "If you have any information please come forward."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officers on 07717 421910. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact online at crimestoppers-uk.org.