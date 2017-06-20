Detectives have released footage of a racist assault that took place in a north London pub earlier this year.

The footage shows the moment a gang of men attacked the man, who was sitting at the bar of a pub in Wood Green, when three men approach him and suddenly attack.

The attackers throw him to the ground, punching and kicking him as staff try to intervene.

One of the men repeatedly attacks the helpless man as the others watch on as they knock over tables and chairs.

The victim was a 47-year-old who suffered fractured ribs in what police say was an unprovoked attack.

Before the assault, the man had been subjected to racial abuse.

The attack took place at around 12am on Monday 27 February 2017.

No arrests have been made, but police are keen to track down the three men involved in the incident.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist police, call 101, tweet @MetCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The police are looking for anyone who may recognise the three men in the below picture.