Police hope this CCTV footage will help catch the driver behind a shocking hit-and-run that saw a mother and her four-day-old baby mowed down by a car.

The 28-year-old woman is currently fighting for her life while her baby was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Saturday (23 September) in Great Barr, Birmingham.

Police say the mother was crossing the A34 Walsall Road, near to Beeches Road, with her newborn baby in a pram when they were hit by a blue Mazda hatchback.

The driver of the car then ran off in the direction of Dyas Avenue.

CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police shows the man now being sought by detectives running past a row of houses.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the West Midlands Police Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This investigation is in its early stages and we are trying to establish exactly what happened. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken to police to make contact.

"The vehicle involved was a blue Mazda MPS Aero Sports registration number DV07 MWN. If anyone can provide information about this vehicle and its use I would like to hear from them.

"I would also appeal directly to the driver to do the right thing; come forward and speak to us now."

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to call police on 101 or email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk and quote log 2124 23/09/17.

Alternatively people can pass information on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.