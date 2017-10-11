Footage has been released showing a man setting fire to a homeless person's tent while the victim was still inside. Ian Gordon, 51, of Kitt's Green in the West Midlands, has been jailed after he admitted to burning the homeless man's tent in a seemingly random attack.

Footage of the incident shows Gordon strolling up to the tent, which was pitched on grass off Carrs Lane in Birmingham city centre, before starting a number of fires around it.

The occupier of the tent manages to scramble out and escape relatively unharmed, but was later treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The entire tent was then completely destroyed by the blaze after just a few minutes.

Police were able to identify Gordon because of the clearness of the footage. He was arrested on 22 June, the night after the fire, and later pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life.

Gordon has now been jailed for six and a half years after appearing at Birmingham Crown Court, and had his licence period extended by four years.

DC Laurence Green, of Birmingham West local investigation team, said: "We still don't know what the motivation for this was.

"Following the offence, a number of officers from the local neighbourhood team and CID walked around the city centre, speaking with members of the homeless community, not only to gather intelligence of the offence, but to reassure them.

"The offender was quickly identified from the excellent CCTV footage and was arrested from his home address."