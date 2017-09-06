Police in Essex are on the hunt for a driver who ploughed into a pedestrian at a zebra crossing then reversed away from the scene of the collision at speed.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the hit and run, which took place outside Old Road Medical Centre in Clacton, at around 1.15pm on Saturday 2 September.

It shows a man wearing headphones approach the zebra crossing. He looks both ways and appears to see the oncoming car, seemingly making the assumption that it is going to slow down.

He walks onto the zebra crossing while looking at the ground and wheeling a micro scooter, unaware that the green Ford Focus has not stopped.

The car drives straight into him, scooping him onto the bonnet then sending him flying down the road.

The man is left lying on the floor as the car reverses away at speed down St Andrews Road.

Several bystanders rushed to help the man and police want to speak to any of these people as they may have evidence vital to identifying the driver.

The man was lucky to escape with minor injuries. He was treated at Colchester Hospital.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jon Haslip at Stanway RPU on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The video was shared on Essex Police's Twitter account and has been retweeted almost 300 times. The comments section quickly descended into an argument about who was most to blame for the incident.

Essex Police said, in a statement: "Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision where a driver failed to stop in Old Road, #Clacton at around 1.15pm on Saturday, September 2.

"A light green Ford Focus has hit a 22-year-old man while he was using a zebra crossing outside the Old Road Medical centre. The car has failed to stop and reversed away, driving off down St Andrews Road.

"The man was taken to Colchester Hospital with minor injuries. Officers are particularly keen to speak to those who rush to the aid of the man."