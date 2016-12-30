Marnie Simpson has announced that her relationship with Lewis Bloor is finished.

The Geordie Shore favourite, 24, and TOWIE hunk, 27, got together in the summer while contestants on Celebrity Big Brother.

Taking to Twitter, Marine wrote: "Shout out to all the girls starting the new year with a break up.

"Yeah, ditto."

Lewis has yet to make a comment.

During their time in the CBB house the amorous couple made no attempt to shy away from the cameras when they wanted some alone time.

Channel 5 was flooded with complaints by viewers for showing full-frontal nudity when Lewis and Marnie romped in the shower together.

One viewer wrote: "What have my eyes just seen? #CBB didn't even blur out Marnie and Lewis naked! FML… I mean, I'm scarred!" while another added: "F***ing in the toilet, Marnie and Lewis naked in the bathroom… Just overly trashy TV."

While many naysayers declared it a "showmance," Marnie and Lewis insisted it was the real deal.

Sadly it seems it just wasn't meant to be.

Overall poor Marnie hasn't had much luck when it comes to men. Previously engaged to another TOWIE star, Ricky Rayment, the dark-haired beauty when on to proclaim their union the "biggest mistake" of her life. She told MTV: "It all went downhill after I got engaged. I would go as far to say that it was one of the biggest mistakes I've ever made in my life – only because he's so full of s***."

Meanwhile, Lewis' ex Lauren Pope is reportedly dating another one of Marnie's exes, Aaron Chalmers.

Proving what a small world it is, the Geordie Shore lothario and Only Way Is Essex star are believed to have been seeing each other for "several months".

The pair were snapped together in public for their first time earlier this month as they headed to Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park. A source told The Sun: "It was a very romantic date, they were holding hands throughout. They looked completely loved up and really enjoyed the day out."

Lauren, 34, had previously confessed to New! Magazine that she had a crush on 25-year-old Aaron.