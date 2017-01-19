As if things couldn't get more bizarre, tumultuous and awkward in the CBB house, Chloe Ferry will treat John Grimes from Jedward with a lapdance on tonight's episode (19 January).

Just one day after rubbing her bum on him, the Geordie Shore star will come out of the bedroom in her bikini and give the blonde-haired singer a rather vigorous personal dance.

Perhaps in a bid to make Calum Best jealous, Ferry bounces up and down on his lap as she pushes him over on the chair and continues to lavish him with the touchy-feely performance.

Wearing an orange glittery bikini for the act, the 21-year-old television star didn't hold back with her provocative movements, and looked as though she went in for a kiss with the Jedward star.

But it still remains pretty clear that the Geordie Shore star only has eyes for Best, as she continues her quest to seduce him. She admits that was hurt by Jessica Cunningham's flirting with her crush, but in a bid to make her feel better, Best refers to Ferry as his only "bae" in the house.

Best is then seen letting her down gently as he subtly rebuffs her attempts to kiss him again on the sofa. Ferry also asks to share his bed, only to be met with further rejection. Best tells her: "Just chill Chlo! We'll have a flirt tomorrow. You're a beautiful young girl and I enjoyed your company tonight. Chloe, go to bed."

Watch the drama unfold on Celebrity Big Brother at 9pm tonight on Channel 5.