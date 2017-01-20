Rick Parfitt was a rock star to the end, as he was laid to rest in a gig-inspired funeral with all his three wives present.

The Status Quo guitarist died in Spain on 24 December, aged 68. Parfitt is believed to have died from a severe infection following complications after a shoulder injury.

Family and friends of the rocker arrived at the Woking Crematorium in the group's double-decker tour bus, wearing what looked like backstage passes. Adorned with guitar shaped wreaths Parfitt's slate-grey coffin arrived in a four-car procession.

His former wives Marietta Boeker, Patty Beedon, 65, and Lyndsay Parfitt, 58, arrived in his hometown of Woking, Surrey along with 80 other mourners to bid him a final farewell.

The musician's eldest sons, DJ Rick Jr, 42, whose mother is Marietta, and broker Harry, 27, whose mother is Patty, were also present, although his younger children with Lyndsay, Tommy and Lily, both eight, are not thought to have attended, Mail Online reports

Leading the celebrity guests were Status Quo frontman and long-time friend to Parfitt Francis Rossi, 67. Paying tribute Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley 68, described Parfitt as a 'terrific fella'.

"I've known Rick since I was 20. He is one of the nicest guys. Memories that come back to me are like Live Aid and Band Aid the record. Rick and Francis were just the funniest couple of guys when you're doing a record like that. He was just a really terrific fella.

"And doing Live Aid as well I remember being at the side of the stage with Janice Long and they started playing Rockin' All Over The World and I looked at Janice Long and I said 'oh my god this is amazing there's 80,000 people here."

"The thing is with Rick he's such a nice guy and such a lovely man and a very, very funny guy," he added.

An order of service for the funeral featured a picture of a smiling Parfitt on the front with the quote: "Not a bad life really."

The service opened to Frank Sinatra's My Way and also featured a reading of the last song ever written by Parfitt, entitled Over And Out. The lyrics included: "Over and Out. Where have I gone? Haven't had contact in what seems so long. Up here all alone by myself."

The service concluded with a moment of silence as the mourners reflected on their memories of the musician, followed by a rendition of Nat King Cole's Smile.

A note from TV presenter Chris Tarrant read: "To Rick, one of the nicest men I ever knew. Rest in peace." Another, from Paul Weller and his family, said: "'Dear Rick, remembering happy times."

Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May left a message saying: "Many wonderful and hilarious memories. Rest in peace old friend. We will miss you, Roger and Brian."

His youngest children Lily and Tommy, who were not seen at the ceremony, also left touching messages for their father writing: "Dadda, I'm missing you. Nothing will ever be the same."

This morning, Rick Jr tweeted it was 'time to say goodbye', adding '#RockInPeaceDad' alongside a heart emoji.

Following his father's death, Rick Jr had said he "cannot describe the sadness I feel right now. To many he was a rockstar, to me he was simply 'Dad', and I loved him hugely. RIP Pappa Parf."

After a career in music spanning half a century, Parfitt is believed to have left a fortune of £10m.