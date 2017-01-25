Real Madrid need to overturn a 2-1 deficit against Celta Vigo at Balaidos on 25 January to progress to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Celta Vigo's six-game winning run in all competitions came to an end as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on 22 January. The Galician club have lost five of their last six meetings with Real Madrid.

Goalkeeper Ruben Blanco will miss the visit of Real with a thigh injury.

Real Madrid ended their three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Malaga at the weekend, with captain Sergio Ramos scoring both goals. The capital club have only won two of their last five away games in all competitions.

Pepe, Dani Carvajal, James Rodriguez, Luka Modric and Marcelo are all out injured for the visitors, while Raphael Varane has been omitted from the 19-man squad travelling to Galicia.

What managers say

Eduardo Berizzo: "We have a clear way of playing, which is to recover [the ball] as high up the pitch as possible, sometimes the opponent does not allow it. We do not change our methods according to the rivals or according to whether we are playing at home or away. [Real Madrid] will try to come back, they are the favourites." [via Marca]

Zinedine Zidane: "I'm not worried and neither are the players. We're in high spirits. Tomorrow we have a really exciting game. We're going to try and win everything we have in front of us and that's not going to change, we're not going to throw in the towel. If we don't win [the tie] it wouldn't be our biggest failure, although I'm not contemplating that at the moment." [via Sky Sports]

Form guide

Celta Vigo (all competitions): LWWWW

(all competitions): LWWWW Last result: Real Sociedad 1-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid (all competitions): WLLDW

(all competitions): WLLDW Last result: Real Madrid 2-1 Malaga

Betting odds (Betfair)

Celta Vigo win : 9/2

: 9/2 Draw : 16/5

: 16/5 Real Madrid win: 4/7

Team news

Celta Vigo possible XI: Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Hernandez, Radoja; Sisto, Wass, Bongonda; Aspas

Real Madrid possible XI: Casilla; Achraf, Ramos, Nacho, Danilo; Kovacic, Casemiro, Kroos; Vasquez, Benzema, Ronaldo