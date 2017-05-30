Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir in signing Cengiz Under.

According to Turkish sports radio station Radyospor via Turkish-Football, the north London club and the Basaksehir based outfit held a lengthy discussion in making sure the former can secure the services of the 19-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were not the only side interested in signing the teenager, whose playing style has seen him being compared with Juventus star Paulo Dybala. Tottenham's league rivals Manchester United were also looking at the option of landing the player dubbed as the "Turkish Dybala."

The Old Trafford club's Eastern European chief scout Krsto Kilibarda was spotted in the attendence during Istanbul Basaksehir's fixtures earlier in May. However, Spurs have managed to beat the Red Devils in signing Under this summer.

It is believed that Tottenham have reached an agreement with Istanbul Basaksehir and Under will make a switch to England for a fee of £8m ($10.2m). He has scored nine goals and helped his teammates to score on seven occasions in the 2016/17 season.

Under came up through the ranks of Altinordu, a club from the second division in Turkey. He made a switch to Istanbul Basaksehir last summer for a reported fee of £600,000 ($768,840). The attacker's form has seen him attract interest from the Premier League and the same has been confirmed by his club's president Goksel Gumusdag.

"There were scouts from Premier League scouts and La Liga teams at the Besiktas derby," the Turkish-Football quoted Gumusdag as saying.

"I will reveal the details at the end of the season as I do not want to distract the team. We do not want to sell Under but will discuss this once the season is over."