Rumoured Tottenham Hotspur target Cenk Tosun has reiterated his aim to play in the Premier League following a botched deadline day move to Crystal Palace and says he will discuss his future with Besiktas following the climax of the current campaign.

Palace turned to both the German-born Turkish international and Everton's Oumar Niasse late in the window as doomed manager Frank de Boer, who did secure the return of popular defender Mamadou Sakho, unsuccessfully attempted to save his job and strengthen a free-falling side that have lost all of their top-flight matches so far this term without scoring a single goal.

However, a last-gasp £7m ($9.4m) swoop for Niasse is said to have broken down over agents' fees and it was reported in Turkey that a disagreement with Besiktas regarding payment structure scuppered a €13.5m agreement for Tosun, who previously remarked to turkish-football.com that he would be playing for the Eagles now had such a bid arrived just a week earlier.

The 26-year-old does not appear to have given up on the prospect of plying his trade in English football one day soon, however, telling ESPN: "All I am focused on right now is Besiktas - we are doing well in the Champions League and league.

"I am really happy at Besiktas but like [Barcelona's] Arda Turan and [Borussia Dortmund midfielder] Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England.

"I am really pleased with the interest being shown from the Premier League sides mentioned. It really is an honour and we will discuss my future with the club president at the end of the season."

It is unclear at this stage whether Palace intend to revisit their interest in Tosun in the New Year, with their transfer priorities now likely to shift under new boss Roy Hodgson.

However, The Mail reported earlier this week that Tottenham chief Mauricio Pochettino, who allowed Vincent Janssen to join Fenerbahce on a season-long loan after beating Chelsea to the signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, had dispatched scouts to observe the player in action following his goal in an impressive 3-1 Champions League victory over FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

Newly-promoted Newcastle United were also heavily linked with his services during a disappointing window in which they missed out on several prominent targets. It has now been additionally suggested that La Liga trio Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia are all monitoring the forward who has already netted four times for Besiktas so far this season and 54 times in total since joining the Super Lig champions from Gaziantepspor back in 2014.