Samsung on 27 December said it will launch three new smart TV services at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The three services - Sports, Music and TV Plus - will offer personalised content to consumers according to their preferences through Samsung Smart Hub.

Samsung Smart TV Sports will offer information about matches, where they can watch it and scores. Sports fans will no longer have to flip through channels to find the big game, instead they can get all the details on the Sports user interface. The company is planning to expand content with partners such as NBC Sports, UFC and more.

Music service would allow consumers to easily navigate and identify songs on live TV or directly from TV programmes. It will also make recommendations in the Preview section of Smart Hub's user interface to discover music.

Samsung Music service currently offers content from music apps such as Spotify, iHeartRadio, Napster, Deezer, Sirius XM, Vevo, Melon and Bugs. The services would be available in France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, UK and US.

The TV Plus will offer channels with premium content services through a new Smart Electronic Programme Guide. Consumers will no longer have to wait for cable services, they can instead watch immediately by turning on a TV Plus channel.

The TV Plus was initially launched in South East Asia and then in the US and further expanded in Europe in April 2017.

"At Samsung, one of our top priorities is ensuring that we are closely in tune with what consumers want and need from their smart devices and electronics," said Won Jin Lee, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics in a statement.

"With that in mind, we continue to innovate our Smart TV offering in order to provide the content experiences that our customers have come to know and expect from Samsung," added Lee.