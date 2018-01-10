After months of rumours and anticipation, Vivo has finally unveiled a new smartphone that places a fingerprint scanner underneath the screen.

At CES on 9 January, Vivo revealed Clear ID, which can scan your fingerprint through the phone's display. It was available for demo and users spoke highly of the experience. The technology coup is made all the better by rumours that Apple was desperate to include Clear ID in the iPhone X. It reportedly opted for Face ID instead because it could not meet the deadlines.

While the demo is promising, the phone model Vivo showed is still without a name, price and release date. It was revealed in December that the company would be unveiling the new tech at CES.

Tech analyst Patrick Moorhead got his hands on the new device in 2017 and said it works faster than expected. In an article for Forbes, Moorhead confirmed Vivo would be first to use the tech.

"The Clear ID experience was fast and simple," McDonald said in an opinion piece. "I pressed the right side button to wake, a fingerprint image illuminated at the bottom of the phone, I touched it, and it let me in. I am expecting Vivo to modify the experience, so I just have to "hold to wake" so I do not even have to use the button."

Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S9 in the next few months, but it looks unlikely Clear ID will make an appearance. Leaked shell designs, revealed by OnLeaks, show that the back plate still has space for a physical scanner.

Several smartphones have been unveiled at CES already, including a model Sony is calling the 'king of selfies'. The Xperia XA2 Ultra has two front-facing cameras and can shoot at 120 degree width, to get everyone in the picture.

For film lovers, a company called Moviphone has revealed a phone that has a built-in projector. Anyone who wants to watch a movie on a big screen need only pull out their phone to project the footage at 720p, up to 100 inches.