Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta is flattered by reports linking him with a potential move to Barcelona but says that he is happy at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish international is said to be the Catalans' alternative to Arsenal's Hector Bellerin for the right-back but he suggests that his long-term future lies at the Premier League giants.

Azpilicueta, 27, was linked with a move to Barcelona last summer amid concerns that the full-back could struggle to fit in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 formation.

However, the former Osasuna right-back has instead become into a key player for the Italian boss after adapting to a new role as a centre-back alongside David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

Chelsea thus decided to reward him with in December 2016, giving him a three-and-a-half-year contract that, according to Daily Mail, is worth around £75,000 per week.

Yet, Marca last week claimed that his impressive campaign at the Premier League champions have also attracted the attention of Barcelona as the Catalans are still on the hunt for a right-back.

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin is said to be the number one priority of the La Liga giants but the Spanish publication claimed that they had identified Azpilicueta and Real Sociedad starlet Álvaro Odriozola as potential alternatives.

Nevertheless, Bellerin also signed a new deal at Arsenal earlier in the season and Barcelona know that luring him away from the Emirates Stadium won't be easy.

Azpilicueta has now welcomed those reports but suggests that Barcelona will need to look somewhere else to find their target – as he is very happy at Chelsea.

"It's flattering that a club like Barcelona can be interested in you. Last year, after a bad season on a collective level, we did not have those types of rumours. However, this season we have crowned Champions and this type of information indicates that we have done well," Azpilicueta said to Marca.

"Interest from teams of this level is very positive but I am very happy here. I feel very valued by the club and I do not think of anything else."