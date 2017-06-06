2017 CDFA Awards
The stars were out in style for the 2017 CFDA Awards at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom on 5 June. Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the event celebrates the best and brightest in American design as well as recognises the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in journalism, creative vision, personal style and lifetime achievement.

In particular, the event honoured American designers Kenneth Cole and Rick Owens along with Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia and British make-up artist Pat McGrath. Journalist Gloria Steinem, singer Janelle Monae and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards were also recognised for their contributions.

While feminism and philanthropy were imbued in various aspects of the award show, the 'F' word was still at the centre of the evening's celebrations. So it came as no surprise that the not-so-red carpet was teeming with the best designer-wear of the season.

IBTimes UK lists some of the top looks of the 2017 CFDA Awards below:

Bella Hadid

The model wore a pink belted blazer dress by Virgil Abloh from his line, Off-White. The designer was a nominee for the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent at the CFDA event.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid walks the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Hunt

The Victoria Secret model wore a Milly un-even hemmed sequinned dress with a mid thigh diagonal slit.

Martha Hunt
Martha Hunt at the 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

10 Cloverfield Lane actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turned heads with a dull lemon-coloured Lela Rose gown, which she paired with Atelier Swarovski jewellery.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead attends the 2017 CFDA Fashion AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Scandal actress Kerry Washington held on to the summer hues with a custom Prabal Gurung strapless yellow and white gown with an abstract design. While we are not fans of the damp hair look, we did love the understated Swarovski jewellery, which she paired with an Edie Parker clutch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington walks the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

It is either a big hit or a total miss for the Lion actress. This time around she seemed to have hit the mark with a black Oscar de la Renta number with a sparkly off-white hem.

Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman walks the red carpet at the 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Kruger walked the carpet in a strapless velvet and sequined gown by Monse's emerging designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger at the 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Supermodel mum Klum is best known for those never-ending legs but this time she kept them under wraps. Instead, she opted to show off her toned back and cleavage in a plunging white jersey halter gown by Zac Posen.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tory Burch

American fashion designer Tory Burch showed off one of her own creations — a high-necked, long-sleeved off-white gown with a colourful print depicting dancing girls.

Tory Burch
Tory Burch at the 2017 CFDA AwardsDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images