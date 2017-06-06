The stars were out in style for the 2017 CFDA Awards at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom on 5 June. Hosted by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the event celebrates the best and brightest in American design as well as recognises the outstanding contributions made to American fashion in journalism, creative vision, personal style and lifetime achievement.

In particular, the event honoured American designers Kenneth Cole and Rick Owens along with Georgian fashion designer Demna Gvasalia and British make-up artist Pat McGrath. Journalist Gloria Steinem, singer Janelle Monae and Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards were also recognised for their contributions.

While feminism and philanthropy were imbued in various aspects of the award show, the 'F' word was still at the centre of the evening's celebrations. So it came as no surprise that the not-so-red carpet was teeming with the best designer-wear of the season.

IBTimes UK lists some of the top looks of the 2017 CFDA Awards below:

Bella Hadid

The model wore a pink belted blazer dress by Virgil Abloh from his line, Off-White. The designer was a nominee for the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent at the CFDA event.

Martha Hunt

The Victoria Secret model wore a Milly un-even hemmed sequinned dress with a mid thigh diagonal slit.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

10 Cloverfield Lane actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead turned heads with a dull lemon-coloured Lela Rose gown, which she paired with Atelier Swarovski jewellery.

Kerry Washington

Scandal actress Kerry Washington held on to the summer hues with a custom Prabal Gurung strapless yellow and white gown with an abstract design. While we are not fans of the damp hair look, we did love the understated Swarovski jewellery, which she paired with an Edie Parker clutch and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Nicole Kidman

It is either a big hit or a total miss for the Lion actress. This time around she seemed to have hit the mark with a black Oscar de la Renta number with a sparkly off-white hem.

Diane Kruger

Kruger walked the carpet in a strapless velvet and sequined gown by Monse's emerging designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia.

Heidi Klum

Supermodel mum Klum is best known for those never-ending legs but this time she kept them under wraps. Instead, she opted to show off her toned back and cleavage in a plunging white jersey halter gown by Zac Posen.

Tory Burch

American fashion designer Tory Burch showed off one of her own creations — a high-necked, long-sleeved off-white gown with a colourful print depicting dancing girls.