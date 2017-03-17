Live The cream of the crop in Europe have discovered their Champions League fate.

Leicester City will face last year's finalists Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are up against Bayern Munich, while Barcelona will face Juventus.

Borussia Dortmund and Monaco are set to duke it out in what promises to be a thriller.

Quarter final fixture dates: First leg - 11/12 April. Second leg - 18/19 April.

10 min 11:24 Leicester City are up against last year's finalists, Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's men will prove to be incredibly stern opposition for the Foxes, but they are known to upset the apple cart. Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco has all the makings of a thriller. Two intense, attack-minded teams coached by up-and-coming managers, and all the young talent you could possibly dream of. Expect goals. Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid will see two of Europe's biggest heavyweights go head-to-head. The German and Spanish giants last met in Europe's premier club competition in the semi-finals in 2014, with Madrid - ironically managed by current Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti - running out 5-0 winners on aggregate. Last but by no means least, Juventus vs Barcelona. Leonardo Bonucci expressed his desire to face the Catalan giants prior to the draw as he and Juve are itching for revenge. Luis Enrique's men defeated the Turin outfit 3-1 in the Champions League final in 2015, and will be hoping for more of the same come April. That brings us to the end of our coverage of the Champions League draw but do stick around as we will be providing updates and reaction on the Europa League draw, which kicks off at midday.

20 min 11:14 That leaves Juventus vs Barcelona. Juve have been drawn first and will host the first leg.

21 min 11:13 Bayern Munich the next to be drawn. They are up against... Real Madrid! Two European powerhouses going head-to-head.

22 min 11:12 Borussia Dortmund the next out of the pot. They will face... Monaco! What an enthralling tie that promises to be.

23 min 11:11 The first team out the hat is Atletico Madrid. They will play... Leicester City!

24 min 11:10 The star guest for the draw is Liverpool legend and goalscoring extraordinaire Ian Rush. He has some experience of lifting the trophy with the big ears. The former Wales striker has given his insight regarding the events of the previous round and also has high praise for City. "I think teams are going out to win games. If you're going to qualify you've got to score in both legs, it's been entertaining to watch. "To get to the last eight is a fairytale (for Leicester), looking at them it's down to team spirit, teams won't be looking forward to going to Leicester."

27 min 11:07 UEFA's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti has been introduced by Pinto, and he has a special mention for Leicester City. "Your story is beautiful and is a lesson for everyone on how unpredictable football can be," says Marchetti.

31 min 11:03 UEFA's Director of Communications Pedro Pinto is out on the floor, previewing the draw. He is taken aback by the amount of goals scored already and says it is 'great to see teams play with such attacking intent'. I agree, goals are good.

44 min 10:50 Zinedine Zidane is not the only one wary of those pesky Foxes. Gianluigi Buffon is also keen to steer clear of Shakespeare's side. "I would like to avoid Leicester City. They're a dangerous side, there's a feelgood factor around the place and they have the ability to hurt you if you take the game to them. You have everything to lose against them. "We wanted to be among the top eight and that's our level. If you're always in the mix with the best sides, sooner or later you end up winning the competition."

46 min 10:48 Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel does not want to be pitted against Bayern Munich. Can understand why. "I don't want an all-German draw. Not because we would be scared, but because we want to compete internationally, travel and get to know stadia across Europe."

51 min 10:43 He may be in charge of the biggest club in the world, but Zinedine Zidane would rather avoid a plucky little side from the East Midlands. "I don't think there will be a single coach who is hoping they face Leicester. They keep achieving what they are told they can't achieve."

55 min 10:39 Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci is out for revenge but is keen to steer clear of his compatriot. "Leicester have been the surprise package of the tournament so far but personally I would want to meet Barcelona next. Facing off against the side that beat us to the trophy two years ago would be a huge incentive for all of us. "Who to avoid? Bayern. Wherever he goes [Carlo] Ancelotti finds a way of winning football matches, just like [Josep] Guardiola. You would prefer to face a side like Bayern in a one-off final where anything can happen."

1 hr 10:33 Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare knows the Foxes are the team that the rest want to be pitted against, but he is bullish about his side's chances of springing a surprise against the European elite. "We know there's going to be some terrific teams, as there were in the previous round. We're in there on merit. Make no mistake about that. It will be memorable for everyone at the football club. "We might just be the surprise team."