The site crashed but we back up #ThankUObama https://t.co/VwPC4cYgDi pic.twitter.com/GlDDQwQyQf

Chance The Rapper has teamed up with designer JoeFreshgoods to model his ThankUObama clothing line.

JoeFreshgoods, who is from Obama's adopted hometown Chicago, has previously created political clothing – making a t-shirt stating 'f**k Donald' during the election campaign.

And his latest line has already proved popular, after Chance shared a picture of himself wearing pieces from the clothing line that pay tribute to former president Obama.

He wrote on his Twitter feed: "I'm a model now. ‪#ThankUObama droppin in like 15 minutes. ThankUObama.us. (sic)"

The site features t-shirts emblazoned with the names of Obama and his family, the Obama 'all-star' jersey, and a King Obama t-shirt, as well as a poster with Obama's portrait.

"With this project I wanted to timestamp a period in my life where I felt like I can do whatever I wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be," JoeFreshgoods wrote on the website for the ThankU collection, in which he discussed what motivated him to create the collection.

"The night Obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man," he added.

"I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when I look in the closet."

The clothing starts from $35 for a 'Message to Malia' T-shirt and goes up to $150 for the Obama 'all star' hoodie, which is already sold out.