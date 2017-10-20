Chance the Rapper recently got a very important package, courtesy The Recording Academy. Opening the boxes in which his three Grammy Awards were sent was a big deal for the rapper (real name Chancelor Johnathan), so obviously he took to Twitter to share the experience with his fans.

"I got my Grammys in the mail," he tweeted. "Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow."

In the two videos, the 24 year old is seen opening the boxes while his daughter Kensli watches with curiosity. Even at the age of two, the young girl was aware of what a special occasion this was for her father and kept giving him hugs before helping to carry his trophy.

Chance was nominated in seven categories and won awards for best new artist, best rap performance for No Problem and best rap album for Colouring Book. He had previously credited the birth of his daughter for being a great influence on his music and it shows in the video.

When Kensli comes to give her father another hug, he is clearly overwhelmed and wraps his arms around her for a long time before wiping away his tears.

Chance's wins made Grammy history as the first time an album earned gold without selling any physical copies. Colouring Book is technically a mixtape and the Chicago native is now working on his debut album. During a recent episode of The Late Show he also performed a new song First World Problems featuring Daniel Caesar.