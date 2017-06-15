Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond has pulled out from delivering his first speech at Mansion House tonight (15 June) after the Grenfell tower fire which has killed at least 17 people.

Mr Hammond, who was due to deliver his first landmark speech in the job, tweeted that the "tragedy" at London tower block meant he would be withdrawing from the event.

"All thoughts are [with] those affected by the tragedy at Grenfell tower. The loss of life is heartbreaking, sincere gratitude to emergency services" he wrote.

"In view of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, I have withdrawn from giving the Mansion House speech tonight. My thoughts are with local community".

The withdrawal comes as Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the massive fire that engulfed a west London block of flats.

May made a brief private visit to the scene, as questions were being asked about the speed at which the fire spread.

Later, Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn told community leaders "the truth has to come out" on a separate visit to the site.

The Queen earlier said her "thoughts and prayers" are with families.