Charlie Hebdo has once again courted controversy by portraying Hurricane Harvey victims as neo-Nazis on its latest edition.

The satire magazine's most recent cover features a cartoon of half-submerged swastika flags and arms raised in the Nazi salute alongside the controversial headline: "God Exists! He Drowned All the Neo-Nazis of Texas."

People reacted furiously on social media to the cover, criticising Charlie Hebdo for mocking the victims of the huge disaster, which has claimed at least 31 lives and displaced more than 30,000 people in Texas.

Many took to Twitter and Facebook to share their disgust and anger at the "despicable cover."

"So the idiots at Charlie Hebdo are cheering the #Houston #Harvey disaster b/c they claim it drowned neo-Nazis. WTF?!" conservative pundit Debbie Schlussel wrote on Twitter.

"Hey Charlie Hebdo F— You Scumbag! Those were all God Loving Americans that Grandfathers saved FRANCE from NAZI's," another man tweeted.

The weekly magazine is known for its controversial covers, including a 2006 edition which featured the Prophet Mohammed with the headline "Mohammed Overwhelmed by Fundamentalism."

In 2015, two gunmen claiming allegiance to Al-Qaeda opened fire inside Charlie Hebdo's offices in retaliation for the magazine's satirical depictions of the Prophet Mohammed. The terrorists reportedly shouted "we have avenged the prophet" after they stormed the building and killed 12 people, including several of the publication's renowned cartoonists.

Charlie Hebdo's editorial team are not the only ones to take aim at Harvey victims. A sociology professor at the University of Tampa was fired after he wrote on Twitter that the hurricane was "karma" for Texas because it supported Donald Trump in the US election.