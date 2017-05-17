Wantaway Leeds United rebel Charlie Taylor has been offered a new two-year contract and will have until 17 June to accept such a proposal, the club confirmed on Wednesday (17 May).

The academy graduate's current deal at Elland Road is due to expire at the end of June and he recently created something of a stir after refusing to play in the final game of the Championship season at Wigan Athletic. Manager Garry Monk subsequently branded him "a bit naive" and "terribly advised", while suggesting that a strong stance on the issue would be taken. It was later reported he had been fined two weeks' wages.

In an announcement confirming their official retained list for the 2017-18 season, Leeds said: "The club can also confirm that Charlie Taylor has been offered a new two year contract. In line with EFL regulations, he now has one month from today's date to accept."

With the prospect of any agreement appearing extremely doubtful at this stage, Leeds' offer – combined with the fact that the player is still under 24 – means they will at least secure the right to a compensation fee in the likely event that his next move is settled by transfer tribunal.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has no made secret of his desire to sign long-term target Taylor, but recently claimed that the Baggies would likely pull out of the race if Leeds insisted on going to a tribunal. The 23-year-old is not a target for Stoke City, according to Mark Hughes.

While Taylor's future is yet to be settled, Leeds confirmed that Pablo Hernandez's contract has been automatically extended thanks to the number of appearances he made this season (38). The former Swansea City winger initially moved to West Yorkshire on loan from Qatari outfit Al-Arabi last summer before signing a permanent six-month deal in January that included the option of a further year.

ðŸ“° #LUFC can today announce our retained list for the 2017/18 @SkyBetChamp season. Find out more at https://t.co/eT5ih6Lemz pic.twitter.com/dKFj2nOCoP — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 17, 2017

The Whites have also extended the contracts of young duo Conor Shaughnessy and Romario Vieira in addition to offering new one-year deals to Eoghan Stokes and Tom Pearce. Loanees Modou Barrow, Kyle Bartley, Matt Grimes, Alfonso Pedraza and Hadi Sacko will all return to their parent clubs, while Jordan Botaka, Alex Purver, Michael Taylor, Ross Turnbull, Jack Vann and Billy Whitehouse are set to be released.

Leeds, absent from the top tier of English football for 13 years, looked set to secure a play-off place in 2016-17 but eventually finished seventh in the Championship after a late wobble that included consecutive defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burton Albion. It remains to be seen if the popular Monk, appointed on a one-year rolling contract by Massimo Cellino, will continue in his current role.