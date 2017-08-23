She's in a relationship with fellow reality star Stephen Bear, but Charlotte Crosby broke down on live TV over the news that her ex-boyfriend Gaz Beadle is expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma McVey.

The 27-year-old former Geordie Shore star couldn't contain her emotion about the baby news, which comes just 16 months after her ectopic pregnancy with Gaz.

Charlotte appeared on Ireland AM where presenters Alan Hughes and Sinead Desmond asked her how she was feeling about Gaz and Emma's announcement.

In floods of tears, a distraught Charlotte thanked her fans during the "hard time" in which she mentioned her troublesome relationship with current boyfriend Stephen.

She said: "Honestly I get so overwhelmed by all the support, it's just so amazing. I've gotten so many nice messages over the past couple of days."

"Not only just the situation with Gary but me and Stephen have had some hard times lately as well. I just can't even describe how grateful I am for all the support," she added.

Charlotte divulged that she isn't on speaking terms with Gaz, who she endured a tumultuous on/off relationship with over five years until she left the MTV show.

She went on to say that she only speaks to Aaron Chalmers out of the male stars on the show, who has had a turbulent relationship with Marnie Simpson.

Charlotte wished Gaz "all the best" before speaking about her distressing ectopic pregnancy, saying: "It wasn't very nice, no. It wasn't very nice. But obviously I came through the other end, I had a lot of great support from great people, but I'm moving on to bigger and better things. It was a bad time, but I had a good support system to help us through that."

Earlier today, Charlotte shared an Instagram post of herself sitting in an airport with a glass of white wine in front of her as she wore aviator spectacles and a comfy tracksuit with the caption: "Have I ever told you all how much I love every single one of you. All 5.9m. Your support. Your love. Is everything ❤️"

One fan replied: "I hope you're okay, sweets - you know you've got all of us ❤️"" as another put: "Your time will come and you'll be amazing xxx".

Gaz broke the shocking news on social media last night, which came to a surprise to many since he allegedly cheated on new girlfriend Emma in recent months, causing them to temporarily split.

He wrote on Instagram: "SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this... I AM GOING TO BE A DAD... WE ARE HAVING A BABY... I love kids and literally can't wait for this new adventure... argghhhh literally no words SOOOO HAPPY!!! @emma_jane1392 ❤️"".