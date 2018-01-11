A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jan 10, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Charlotte Crosby has unveiled the results of plastic surgery to correct her "uni-boob" on Instagram.

The 27-year-old former Geordie Shore star shared a proactive snap to her 6.1 million followers in a blue halterneck strappy swimsuit showing off some major side-boob.

Crosby, who is currently dating former Ex on the Beach star Joshua Ritchie, appeared to take the mirror selfie from an empty changing room, putting on a pose that flattered her trim figure.

Refraining from writing a caption to go with the alluring shot, Crosby's followers revealed their opinions in the comment section.

One person wrote: "Been wondering for a while if you'd had them done, thanks for confirming looking gorgeous!"

As another said: "Did she have work done? Swear they weren't that big before unless the bathing suit makes them looks bigger lol".

Others weren't too impressed with Crosby's body alterations, with one stating: "You were perfect the way u were, i don't get what is so great about al this surgery when God made you perfect just like He wants you to be".

While someone else added: "Too big but if that's what u find nice then good for you ".

Crosby previously confirmed to Heat magazine that she went under the knife after receiving vicious messages from online trolls about her breasts.

The star, who suffers from a condition called congenital symmastia, admitted that she would compare herself to other girls, which also prompted her to go under the knife.

She said: "My uni-boob made me feel under-confident. It really limited what I could wear without people saying, 'What the f***'s wrong with her boobs?'"

Adding: "Because I'm famous, if a picture of me is online, people say things like "What is wrong with her boobs? They're deformed! They're stuck together"' she revealed. She later confessed that she had the surgery because "of the comments she got online."