Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson does not think Leeds United will be able to replace Chris Wood and says counterpart Thomas Christiansen will not receive all of the £15m paid by Burnley to use on replacements.

Wood left Elland Road for Turf Moor earlier this week and has left Christiansen's side in need of major striking reinforcements with just a few days of the transfer window remaining. Leeds recently confirmed the signing of forward Jay-Roy Grot from Nec Nijmegen, but they may need to draft in another striker in order to fully replace to goals and talents of Wood.

Robinson, who started his managerial career aged just 29 when he took the reins at MK Dons, is not confident that the Yorkshire outfit will be capable of replacing a player of Wood's quality before the transfer deadline and hinted that Leeds boss Christiansen will only see half of the money received from the sale.

"Was he their best player? It would be unfair to say that about the rest of their team, but he was their most influential player and one of the best in the Championship," Robinson told Sky Sports.

"At some stage you've got to hold your hands up and accept he's going to move on, but I'd like to think that I would fight to keep the best player.

"When do you ever get the full £15m [to spend]? Most managers will tell you if it's £20m they'll probably get £10m. How often do you ever see someone going for that kind of money in the lower leagues and the manager gets the full amount?

"You can't replace him for £15m. You might get two players for £7m each, but that won't replace the one quality player you've got. Chris Wood had everything, the power, strength and ball retention."

Wood, 25, scored 27 league goals for Leeds last season as the Peacocks just missed out on the play-offs under Garry Monk, and his departure will damage Christiansen's side's chances of promotion to the first tier of English football.

Leeds have already signed 13 players, including forwards Grot and Samuel Saiz, though they could bid farewell to another attacker before the end of the transfer window. Championship rivals Norwich City are reportedly considering a late move for winger Stuart Dallas, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.