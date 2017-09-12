Charly Musonda is poised to make his full senior Chelsea debut after dropping a major hint on Instagram that suggests he will start the club's Champions League opener against Qarabağ on Tuesday (12 September).

Blues manager Antonio Conte plans to rotate his squad for his side's first group match of the European campaign at Stamford Bridge, suggesting at a press conference on Monday record signing Alvaro Morata could be rested ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Arsenal.

Eden Hazard meanwhile is also set to start on the bench after making his return from injury for the club on Saturday, playing the final 12 minutes of a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Conte was insistent he trusts his squad enough to make sweeping changes for their Champions League opener and 20-year-old Musonda may be one of those to benefit from that, appearing to confirm he will have some role to play tonight.

"Five years in the making, it is almost time to make waves in this special kit," Musonda wrote on Instagram accompanied by a picture of his number 17 shirt.

Musonda, who primarily plays on the left side of attack, joined Chelsea in 2012, progressing through the club's academy in winning a string of honours with the club's burgeoning youth sides, including back-to-back FA Youth Cups and the Uefa Youth League in 2015.

The Belgium international enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Real Betis during the second half of the 2015-16 season, his first away from the club, but made just one start for the La Liga side following his return to Spain in the next season, prompting Chelsea to terminate the loan spell in January.

Conte opted against loaning out the youngster again for the second half of last season and was retained this term, training with the first-team with hopes of breaking into the starting XI.

With his countryman Hazard to start on the bench for the visit of the Azerbaijan champions, his first full appearance could beckon this evening.

Musonda was given an eight minute run out in the Community Shield clash with Arsenal back in August before coming on for the dying moments of Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening day of the season.