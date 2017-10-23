Chelsea youngsters Charly Musonda Jr and Kenedy each look set to be handed another chance to impress during the club's Carabao Cup fourth round tie against managerless Everton on Wednesday night (25 October), although manager Antonio Conte will remain without a trio of injured senior players.

Both of those wingers made their mark during the third round of English football's oft-maligned secondary club competition, registering on the scoresheet during a 5-1 drubbing of under-strength Championship outfit Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

That match represented Musonda's full Chelsea debut following a one-and-a-half season loan stint with Real Betis and brief substitute cameos against Arsenal and Burnley.

He later appeared as a second-half replacement in a shock 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace despite creating controversy with a cryptic Instagram post in which he appeared to hit out over his lack of first-team opportunities.

Conte subsequently claimed to have spoken to the Belgian Under-21 international, whom he said "understood his mistake".

For Kenedy, the 90 minutes against Forest was his only senior outing of the 2017-18 campaign to date. The former Watford loanee, an unused substitute for Premier League meetings with Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton and the six-goal Champions League thriller against AS Roma, looked to have potentially wrecked his career with the defending champions in July after being sent home from their pre-season tour of the Far East for posting offensive social media messages that caused uproar in China.

Both players will hope to take full advantage of their next chance against Everton, with Conte confirming following Saturday's entertaining 4-2 defeat of high-flying Watford, that they - plus another crop of youngsters potentially including the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Dujon Sterling and Jake Clarke-Salter - would feature against a Toffees side that are on a five-match winless run and have now sacked under-fire manager Ronald Koeman after being embarrassed by Arsenal at Goodison Park over the weekend.

"I think for the game against Everton it is a good opportunity to give a chance to young players like Charly Musonda and Kenedy," he was quoted as saying by the Blues' official website. "They are young but they deserve this chance because they are working very well, they are improving and to see the improvement during a tough game against Everton, I think is important for the club."

While Musonda and Kenedy will each be in contention to face Everton, summer signing Danny Drinkwater is still unavailable to make his debut due to a lingering calf injury. Fellow midfielder N'Golo Kante remains sidelined with a hamstring problem suffered while on international duty with France earlier this month and wing-back Victor Moses is out with a similar issue.

"I think for the game against Everton, it is impossible to recover for Drinkwater," Conte said, per Goal. "Moses needs more time and so does Kante."