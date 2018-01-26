Just days after it was confirmed that sitcom Sister, Sister is returning to screens, the TV gods have decided to bless us with a reboot of another 90s TV favourite.

US network The CW has announced plans to resurrect supernatural drama Charmed, 12 years after its final episode.

The original series, which was produced by Aaron Spelling and set in the 1970s, centred around the Halliwell sisters, known as the Charmed Ones, who use their witchcraft to fight off evil.

It starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty for first three seasons. In 2001, Rose McGowan was cast as Paige Matthews after Doherty left the show.

Variety reports that two pilots of the long-awaited reboot have been ordered for the 2018-2019 season, and fans should expect a feminist twist.

"This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centres on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches," the official synopsis reads.

"Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done."

Although CW is remaining tightlipped on casting details, a present-day setting could open doors for cameos from the former cast members.

An emphasis on feminism is likely to be welcomed by Milano and McGowan who have spearheaded the #MeToo movement. The campaign was launched in October 2017 as a rallying cry for victims of sexual harassment and assault, in the wake of the sex scandal that rocked Hollywood.

McGowan was one of the accusers of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein and used her Twitter account to speak out. In a scathing thread, she alleged that he raped her in 1997 and accused a number of media bosses of being complicit. Weinstein denies the sexual assault allegations.

The claims cast a spotlight on Hollywood's seedy underbelly and opened the floodgates with more victims of sexual assault speaking out against their perpetrators.