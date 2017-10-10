Earlier this year, it was reported that Bradley Walsh had signed a record deal with Sony for a follow-up to his successful debut Chasing Dreams, and now the star has announced details of his forthcoming project.

The 57-year-old Chase presenter is expected to release When You're Smiling - a collection of covers of his favourite classic big band tracks by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong, as well as songs from musicals including Cabaret, The King and I and Guys And Dolls - on 10 November.

But its not only covers fans can expect from the 14-track record. The entertainer also shows off his songwriting chops on the original song, You Know Best, which was co-written by composer and producer Steve Sidwell. On track One For My Baby, Walsh's son Barney accompanies him on the piano.

"I am very flattered that so many people loved Chasing Dreams," Walsh said. "The amazing response that we received was a big surprise to us all and now we have to follow up that success with the second album.

The former Coronation Street actor added: "We have had a great time revisiting some of our favourite songs from stage and screen and I am very proud of what we've achieved. I can only hope that people enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it."

Walsh will be hoping to emulate the success of his debut album Chasing Dreams. The record, released in November 2016, became the year's biggest-selling album by a debut artist after shifting 111,650 copies in just four weeks. The impressive sales trumped those of former One Direction star Malik, whose debut album, Mind Of Mine, sold 65,208.

The performer previously told The Guardian he was surprised by his unprecedented music success, and "just laughed" when he heard he had defeated Malik. He said: "I thought it was hysterical. I am probably the oldest new artist Sony has ever signed. Niall Horan [Malik's former bandmate] was sending me messages, laughing his head off. And I got big congratulations from Simon Cowell. He thoroughly enjoyed it."