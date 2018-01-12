They say you only miss a good thing when it's gone but, Amir Khan is determined never to have to find out again. The Bolton-born boxer, whose marriage to Faryal Makhdoom almost collapsed in 2017, has vowed to be a better husband.

Speaking to the Sun, the 31-year-old sportsman claimed that time apart "cured" him of his wayward ways and he is now a changed man.

Back in August 2017 Khan sensationally announced on Twitter that he was divorcing the American-Pakistani beauty blogger claiming that she had enjoyed an affair with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

She hit back with some mudslinging of her own, urging him to "man up" and stop spreading lies tweeting: "I'm not sure if it's your family tweeting for you. But I'm not the one whose been in the papers for cheating."

Khan would later apologise for falsely involving Joshua in his marriage problems but at the time a culmination of a family feud and struggling boxing career made him determined to walk away from his other half.

But by November he had had a change of heart and announced they had reconciled just before he headed to the Australian outback for his stint in the latest series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!!

Opening up about their brief separation he explained: "Sometimes being away from each other gives you time to think, it's sometimes a cure - because, in a way, by being away you think about what mistakes you make... sometimes you never look at your own mistakes."

While Khan did not elaborate on what those "mistakes" were, he did say could no longer blame immaturity for his failings as a husband. "It's about learning from those mistakes, I'm a 31-year-old man now, not a kid anymore."

"Sometimes on social media you can act like a youngster but I'm moving forward now and focusing on my boxing. These next couple of years are 100 per cent on that."

Makhddom, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, revealed on a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, that she had forgiven her husband's past behaviour.

"We've both made mistakes, and I made the situation worse, making him angry when he was away," she told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"He came back from the jungle [I'm A Celebrity] a changed man. He doesn't like going out anymore."