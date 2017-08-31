Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog

Chelsea look set to raid Serie A for the signing of a new full-back for the second summer deadline day in succession, with reports suggesting that they are poised to sign Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

According to Sky in Italy, the defending Premier League champions, who recruited Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina on this day 12 months ago, have agreed a deal for the right-back said to be worth £23m ($29.6m) plus add-ons. He is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract after travelling to London.

Antonio Conte is known to be targeting cover for current starting wing-backs Alonso and Victor Moses, although lost out to Liverpool in the battle for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite agreeing a £35m fee with Arsenal earlier this week.

The versatile England international is seemingly hoping to revert back to a more natural central midfield position after being deployed out wide by Arsene Wenger.

While the likes of Antonio Candreva, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Cedric Soares and Rafinha have all been linked with Chelsea, Zappacosta is not a name that had been previously floated by the media.

The 25-year-old has made 58 total appearances for Torino since being signed from Atalanta along with Daniele Baselli in 2015 and also earned four senior caps for Italy. He was previously said to be a target for both Liverpool and Juventus before completing that switch to Turin.

Should a deal be ratified before the deadline, then Zappacosta would follow Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata as Chelsea's fifth signing of the current window to date.

The Blues still have plenty of other irons in the fire amid ongoing speculation regarding Ross Barkley and Riyad Mahrez, while they will also hope to finally secure the signing of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater before 11pm BST.

However, it looks as if plans to reunite Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente with former Juventus coach Conte have been sensationally scuppered by title rivals Tottenham Hotspur.