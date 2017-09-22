Former Chelsea player Pat Nevin believes his old club will cope with the departure of Diego Costa due to the presence of Alvaro Morata.

The Blues confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of Costa, with the move pending a medical and the agreement of personal terms.

The fee is undisclosed at this time but it is believed to be €60m (£52.9m, $71.4m) with the Brazilian-born striker set to join his old club in January once the La Liga club's transfer embargo ends.

While many are still perplexed as to why Costa had to leave, considering he played a crucial part in the club's two league titles in the last three seasons, Nevin claims summer signing Morata can help Chelsea fans forget about the 28-year-old.

Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in the summer in a big-money deal and has already chipped in with three goals in six games in all competitions.

"I've seen enough of Morata - he's a top quality player," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Technically he may be a better player. Will he have the aggression of Costa? Possibly not."

"His movement is up there in the top 10 of strikers in world football. If you've got players such as Fabregas, Hazard and Pedro creating opportunities for you, well Morata is the perfect one."

Nevin adds that age is on the side of Morata who with all his experience, is still just 24 years of age while the former winger also believes that the Spaniard is a technically superior player to Costa.

"It might sound like sour grapes, because Costa's gone. No, he did a great job, but Morata is technically a better player and younger," Nevin added.

"I think Chelsea fans are probably less upset than many people think."