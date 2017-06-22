Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has sanctioned a £100m ($127m) outlay on Juventus defenders Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci, according to reports.

Goal claims the Blues will up their bid for Sandro from £55m to £58m and offer upgraded personal terms to persuade the Brazil international to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

However, Juventus have no wish to part with Sandro and are willing to offer the wing-back a new contract until 2022 along with higher wages.

The Bianconeri are more open to selling Bonucci, who is understood to have a strained relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

The defender was dropped for Juve's Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash with Porto in February as punishment for arguing with Allegri during a 4-1 win over Palermo earlier that month.

Allegri signed a new contract with the Italian champions to extend his stay at the club until 2020 earlier this month.

Bonucci was part of the Juventus team that lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 3 June. Chelsea were reported to be interested in signing the defender in a £48m deal last summer.

The Italy international said in an interview in March that he would only leave Juventus if the club decided to sell him.

"I don't know if [Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri] will go to the Premier League, but I'm owned by this club and the club will decide whether or not to sell me. I hope to honour the contract," Bonucci was quoted as saying by Goal.

The 30-year-old also played down his disagreements with Allegri, saying he accepted the coach's decision to drop him against Porto.

"I clarified things face to face with Allegri, I accepted his decision, I will pay for a dinner for the team next week. Things are now even better than they were before," he stated.

"You need to take the positives from anything negative and it brought the group further together."