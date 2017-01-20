Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has confirmed the club have received an offer for goalkeeper Asmir Begovic but indicates he would like to hold on to the player.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Bournemouth have made an offer for the former Stoke City goalkeeper who has served as Thibaut Courtois' understudy at Stamford Bridge since 2015.

The report suggested Chelsea had turned down an initial bid from the Cherries, but speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Hull City, Conte said he and the club were still evaluating the offer.

"First of all, I want to say Asmir is an important player for me on and off the pitch, a really important player, he knows this. Yes, there is this offer, me and the club are evaluating this offer. But it is important to find the right solution for us and for the club because, I repeat, he is really important player for me."

Conte hopes to find a "solution" as soon as possible but his comments would suggest he would like his "important player" to remain in west London.

"There is one offer, you wrote about this. Now, me and the club will see the situation and face the situation to find the right solution. We are evaluating this. But the club know and the player knows my position, that for me, Asmir is a good, important player."

Conte has also reassured Nathan Ake over his role at the club after the decision to recall him from a loan spell at Bournemouth, insisting the Dutchman will have the chance to play in a number of different positions.

"Nathan Ake came back with us because I evaluated his situation and our situation and I think it's a good reinforcement for us because Ake is a player than can play in different positions. These two years away he's improved a lot and now he's ready to play with Chelsea to stay with us and to help us. This is the second week he is working with us, now he's starting to go into our football, I'm pleased to have him."