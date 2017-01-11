Chelsea captain John Terry will turn down the chance to join AFC Bournemouth in the January transfer window. Terry Butcher, the former England skipper, believes the 36-year-old will remain at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season to ensure he can properly celebrate a fifth Premier League title success.

The Daily Mail understand that Eddie Howe's side have lined up an audacious bid to sign Terry in January, to help cover for the loss of Nathan Ake who has returned to west London for the second half of the campaign – after having his season-long loan deal at the Vitality Stadium cut short. Terry has just six months remaining on his contract with the Blues and is unlikely to be handed an extension.

Injury and the form of summer signing David Luiz has seen forced Terry, who has been at Chelsea for approaching 22 years, into a watching brief this term. The ex-England international has played just five times in the Premier League this term – though those appearances will be enough to guarantee him a winners medal at the end of the term, should Antonio Conte's side retain their five-point advantage at the top

And with the title up for grabs, Butcher expects Terry to remain at Chelsea and see out his final year at the club. Moves to the United States of China could follow though the opportunity to be part of one last successful teams is expected to be too good a chance to turn down.

"There's no doubt John Terry would help a team like Bournemouth," he told Talksport. "He'd help the younger players there and would fit into a very good spirit at Bournemouth – they're a very good footballing club.

"But I don't think he'll go. I think he'll want to stay at Chelsea and see the season out, and then he'll made a discussion about where he's going to go next in the summer. The odds are he's not going to get another contract, with the way Chelsea are playing and the way they're promoting players – they brought Nathan Ake back from his loan at Bournemouth.

"The opportunities for John Terry are very limited now – he's obviously nowhere near first choice. I think he will still stay – he'll want to be a part of a title-winning team, that's what Chelsea will probably be at the end of the season, and then we'll see what happens with his future."